The Idle Rocks restaurant in St Mawes has been named among the 12 semi-finalists in the 2018 Seafood Restaurant of the Year.

The award, presented by Seafish and The Caterer, is designed to find the best restaurants cooking and serving seafood dishes.

Over the coming weeks, the 12 restaurants will be visited by a Seafish ‘mystery diner’ who will rate the performance of the restaurants, focusing on customer service, quality of menu and flavour of dishes. The scores from this judging stage will contribute to determining the final five restaurants in the competition.

Details of the finalists will be announced at the end of September with the eventual winner awarded in October.