Cornish confectionery producer, Copperpot Originals, has created a “box of British summertime”.

Made in St Ives, the new Strawberries & Clotted Cream Fudge “is inspired by British culinary heritage and a love of Wimbledon”.

Strawberries and cream can be traced back to long before the days of the All England Lawn Tennis Championships. Historical records show that the first dish of strawberries and cream was served by Cardinal Wolsey in the 1500s, at the time the most powerful man in Tudor England, to his summer guests at Hampton Court Palace.

Copperpot Originals commercial director, Mark Brian, said: “I’m thrilled to launch the new Strawberries & Clotted Cream Fudge flavour. Made using Roddas Clotted Cream this is the perfect serve as summer approaches. Wash down with a large glass of Pimms!”

The new flavour will be available online with delivery to UK and Europe. The product is naturally gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians.