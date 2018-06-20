Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum

A Cornish distillery has just launched the latest addition to its range of British rums.

The Cornish Distilling Co. claims to be the first distillery in Cornwall to be creating British rum from scratch, and only one of a handful of distilleries across the UK to do so.

MD and head distiller, Tom Read, ferments the molasses derived from sugarcane on-site in Bude. He says having control over the fermentation, although time consuming, allows the team to have more control over the flavour of the rum.

Commenting on the new Morvenna Spiced Rum, he said: “Over the past 18 months we have learnt to ferment and distill; fine tuning the production at every step. I’ve grabbed any spare moment to further refine the production and this is especially true for the spicing. The list of spices, fruits and herbs tested is endless and I’m really happy with the final recipe. Expect notes of lemongrass, cardamon, clove, cacao nib, apricot and saffron.”

Meanwhile, work is underway building a new distillery on the site at Norton Barton Artisan Food Village in Bude, which will allow production to increase by ten-fold to support the projected growth of the distillery. The new distillery will accommodate tours, where members of the public can learn how British rum is made from scratch.

Group chairman, Richard Harding, said: “We’re seeing the growth of rum in the British drinks market, and we are excited to support the exposure of British distilled rum across the country, and around the world.”