Copperpot Originals has been added to the portfolio of luxury south west confectionery distributor The Gorgeous Food Company.

Mark Brian, commercial director at the St Ives-based confectionery company, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Gorgeous Food Company as our regional distributors.

“Their expertise and sales are impressive, as is their ethos and vision for promoting ‘gorgeous’ products from independent producers. We are looking forward to seeing Copperpot in Cornwall and the West Country.”