A Cornish artisan gin producer was named as Gin of the Month by Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen in London.

Trevethan Distillery was awarded the accolade by the celebrity chef’s restaurant for its signature, handcrafted Cornish gin recipe.

Director, Robert Cuffe, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have been named Gin of the Month for December. As a small, craft business from Saltash that still creates each batch as it was first crafted by my grandfather back in the 1920s, it’s a testament to the history and passion behind our gin.

“It’s a unique and truly Cornish gin, with the proportions of each botanical carefully calculated in order to achieve the complex flavours and smooth texture in one distillation. The fact that such an influential, high-end establishment like Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen London has recognised this is an incredible achievement and a real honour.”