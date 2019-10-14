WH Bond raised nearly £12 million from auctioning off its construction and agricultural machinery.

The Trerulefoot-based company recently announced that it was exiting the plant hire and agriculture machinery sales business to concentrate on its core timber, contracting and agricultural operations, with the result being what is believed to have been the largest plant and machinery sale ever in the south and south west of England.

Nearly 1,600 items went under the hammer, raising a total of £11,893,950.

WH Bond director, Chris Bond, said: “The west country has never seen a sale of this magnitude and is unlikely to see one again, I’m sure!

“We are delighted with the outcome of the two days and all the hard work leading up to this event. The WH Bond team and the Euro Auctions crew worked seamlessly to firstly prepare for the sale, as well as executing the auction on the days of the auction.

“The local contracting and agricultural communities in the west country really bought into this event, with over 1,000 visitors attending on each day.”