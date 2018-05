The National Lobster Hatchery (NLH) has been nominated for three aquaculture awards.

Padstow-based NLH is a finalist at the 2018 Scottish Marine Aquaculture Awards in the Stewardship & Sustainability and Innovation categories. And research and development manager, Dr Carly Daniels, is in the running to be named Shellfish Farm Manager of the Year.

Winners of the awards will be announced on May 23, at a ceremony and dinner in Aviemore.