Businesses will have the opportunity to find out more about the new agritech grant scheme at a special event being held at the Royal Cornwall Showground this month.

The Cornwall Agritech Innovation Grant Scheme is hosting an innovation showcase on January 23 where you will be able find out more about agritech grant scheme and input into future direction of this groundbreaking funding for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

A number of key speakers have been confirmed to talk, including Helen Ferrier, the NFU chief science and regulatory affairs adviser; Dan Robinson from Farm-R, Harriet Chapman from Coast to Coast Vets, James Daniels from Precision Grazing and Rob Saunders from Glas Agricultural Software (Launchpad).

David Rodda, rural delivery manager for Cornwall Development Company and representative of the Cornwall Agri-Food Council, said: “Engagement in this event is really important as it will help us to scope where we should focus our efforts. The need to feed an ever growing population with quality produce that meets the highest welfare and environmental credentials, alongside uncertainties around the impact of Brexit it is certainly challenging times for the industry.

“We are very keen to ensure that investments made through the Innovation Grant Scheme address some of the real issues farmers and growers are experiencing and this is the industries opportunity to have their voice heard.”

The event will be open to all interested parties. For more details and to book a ticket, click here.