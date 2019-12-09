Recruitment grows at Cornwall Care

The number of employees recruited by Cornwall Care has significantly increased in the last three months – with 44 new staff joining the charity in October alone.

Recruitment is often a challenge in the social care industry, but Cornwall Care recruitment advisor Matthew Beer and his team have been working hard to change perceptions.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about what it’s like to work in care,” he said, “but as someone who has spent years recruiting people into care jobs – including three members of my own family – I believe it’s a hugely rewarding career, with good progression prospects for those who want them.

“A lot of my time is spent meeting candidates, job centre work coaches and anyone involved in helping people into employment – including local schools and colleges. Cornwall Care pays above the minimum wage, offers permanent posts and will always do whatever possible to overcome barriers like transport problems or family commitments.”

Cornwall Care is the largest independent provider of care in the county, employing around 1,400 people. It has 16 residential homes with more beds than the local NHS and a network of domiciliary teams providing care in people’s own homes.