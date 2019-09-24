Cornwall’s largest game development studio has revealed ambitious growth plans.

Falmouth-based Antimatter Games (AMG), which was behind one of 2017’s most celebrated online multi-player shooters – Rising Storm 2: Vietnam – was acquired by Swedish studio Toadman Interactive in the summer.

The deal will see the parent company invest up to $10 million in AMG’s operations and offices over the next few years.

AMG managing director, Rich Barham, said the acquisition has the potential to deliver over £30 million in added value to Cornwall’s economy.

“Being owned by Toadman Interactive means we can build games based on our own IP, with full artistic control,” he said. “And that’s a vital step on our way to becoming a world-renowned studio.”

Since it was founded in 2013, AMG has grown to a 21-strong team and will be looking to more the double this head count over the next 15 months.

“We’re looking for people who’ll be a good fit for our culture,” said Barham, “but also people who know that Cornwall is where they want to be, long-term. Antimatter Games has an incredible staff retention rate and we want to ensure it stays that way.”