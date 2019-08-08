Kensa expansion to create 150 jobs

Construction work has begun on Kensa Heat Pump’s new manufacturing and office facility.

The 900sq m premises, on its current site at the former Mount Wellington Mine near Truro, will enable the ground source heat pump manufacturer to produce 30,000 ground source heat pumps every year, which, it says, is the carbon savings equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road.

Kensa says the expansion will make it the largest low carbon business in Cornwall, providing up to 150 jobs.

Like its current factory, the new premises will have underfloor heating and hot water fed by a ground source heat pump harnessing heat from water from the flooded mine workings below.

MD, James Standley, said: “Kensa’s new manufacturing facility provides us with the capability to build on what we started here in Cornwall 20 years ago, and make a huge impact on the UK’s transition to a low carbon economy.”

Truro and Falmouth MP, Sarah Newton, added: “It has been a pleasure to watch Kensa grow over the past decade. I am delighted that they continue to create well-paid jobs in Cornwall. Ground source heat pumps will play an increasingly significant role in meeting the Government’s 2030 net zero carbon target.”