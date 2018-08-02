The Workbox, which offers flexible workspace, is expanding to Truro with a new facility to cater for the city’s growing number of freelancing professionals.

Already established in Penzance, with a recent upgrade to purpose-built premises at The Wharfside.

Located at 30 Ferris Town, in the city centre, Workbox Truro has been designed to create a relaxed, comfortable yet industrious environment that will act as a business catalyst for the self-employed, entrepreneurs and small business operators.

Workbox CIC director Tim Dwelly said: “Truro is a vibrant city with many entrepreneurs seeking to make the first tentative steps into business. The Truro Workbox will provide such an initiative as well as being a base for more established businesses.”

The Truro Workbox offers workbenches and desk spaces, private offices, break out seating, ultrafast fibre broadband, free landline calls, excellent barista coffee, a cinema wall and a range of reception desk and IT support services.

Mel Colton-Dyer, chief operating officer of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, said: “Im so impressed with the superb facilities for micro businesses. The Workbox Truro delivers the perfect working space to both collaborate with fellow tenants and impress potential and existing clients. A significant addition to the amazing, innovative Cornish business landscape.”

The renovation was assisted by a grant from the EU Leader programme.