One of the south west’s most established independent creative agencies has expanded into Cornwall.

Stuff was formed in Bristol in 2005 and is run by founding creative director Richard Spruce and managing director Jonnie Galvin-Wright.

It works for clients such as Mars (Royal Canin), Destination Bristol, The NHS and The National Maritime Museum, Cornwall.

Its Cornwall office in Perranporth is headed up by Louise Wigmore as media and account director and designer and art director Chris Wigmore, who was one of the original founding members of Stuff.

Galvin-Wright said: “South west clients are increasingly looking for clear, integrated thinking from independent creative agencies on their door step. We can be more agile and offer better value than bigger, less personal agencies.

“Our Cornwall expansion is central to this as it allows us to be closer to clients and use our specialist sector experience such as destination marketing and marine engineering.”

Louise Wigmore has worked in media planning for nearly two decades covering fashion, food, retail, leisure, financial, charity and B2B sectors across all media channels.

She said: “This is a great opportunity for Stuff as the landscape for Cornwall-based businesses is truly taking off.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Stuff in helping drive the region’s economic prosperity and communicating some of the incredible stories that are taking place across the peninsula.”