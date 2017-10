Warrens Bakery is set to continue its expansion across the country by opening its most northerly store to date.

Sim Trava Holdings has partnered in a franchise venture with Warrens and will be opening a store in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, this autumn.

Warrens is one of the fastest growing franchise brands in the UK. The Altrincham store will be part of a string of further openings, which include Winchester, Birmingham, Bridgwater and London.