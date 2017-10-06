Food Box Company opens Redruth hub

A local food delivery business has opened a second base in the Duchy.

The Cornish Food Box Company, which offers a wide range of Cornish food and drink through its online home delivery service, shop, deli and café, was created by sisters Tor Amran and Lucy Jones seven years ago.

It has steadily grown since then and now runs a second operation in Redruth, which acts as the distribution and stock hub for the food box delivery. There are also plans to include a small storefront which will allow customers the flexibility of click and collect.

The sisters have been assisted in their growth plans by Oxford Innovation’s Transform programme, which offers businesses with ambitions for growth access to a network of experienced business coaches.

Amran said: “Opening an additional site can feel like a big step and requires some bravery. We found it invaluable to have our coach to discuss every aspect of this move with and help us organise how to use the new site to its maximum efficiencies.

“The new site will fundamentally help us grow our business, and particularly at busy periods like the run up to Christmas. Now we have the space and facilities we need to drive sales without being limited by our environment. It also means we are able to employ more staff and increase our range to include even more corporate and gift hampers which is a growing market for our business.”