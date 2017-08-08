A Lostwithiel dental practice has expanded its premises and introduced new services, with the support of a £950k funding package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Lostwithiel Dental, on Brunel Quays, was established in 2006 and provides a range of private and NHS dental services.

Following growing demand for its services, owner Finley Bason turned to Lloyds Bank to support the purchase and redevelopment of a neighbouring property. This property has now been merged with the original premises, expanding the practice by more than 3,000sq ft.

The business has introduced a range of advanced procedures, including root canal therapy, with the addition of new contamination and facial aesthetics rooms. The specialist equipment for these treatments was purchased with the support of a hire purchase facility.

Additional consultation and surgery rooms have also been created to allow the practice to provide treatment to more patients in the area, and has seen seven new employees join the now 27-strong team to help meet the increased demand.

Lostwithiel Dental has an annual turnover of £1.2 million and is looking to grow by 10% over the next year with the expansion of the business.

Debbie Morley, practice manager at Lostwithiel Dental, said: “The expansion of our surgery and introduction of new services indicates how much we’ve grown since we opened in 2006.

“We’ve been with Lloyds Bank for the past seven years and the team’s continued support has been invaluable in helping us to grow as a business.”

Mike Craigie, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, added: “As the only dental practice in the area, Lostwithiel Dental is helping to fulfil a growing demand for both private and NHS dental treatments. Our experience of supporting businesses in the healthcare sector leaves us well-placed to help Finley do this.”