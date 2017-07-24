Warrens opening store in Southampton

Warrens Bakery is opening its first store in Southampton, set to be unveiled in The Marlands shopping centre on Thursday 27th July.

Following a successful first couple of months since its nearby Eastleigh store opened, the expert team are excited to bring its bakes to the busy and bustling city centre. With an official opening and biscuit decorating demos planned to celebrate; the opening of the new Southampton bakery looks set to feed the growing demand for a taste of the South West closer to home.

Working in partnership with local businessman Farhat Abbass, the new store is the second in a series of openings planned within the area, as the Cornish bakery continues its rapid plans for growth across the UK.

Commenting on the opening of the new bakery, chairman of Warrens Bakery, Mark Sullivan says: “After a fantastic first couple of months since the opening of our Eastleigh store, we are really pleased with how plans are progressing and that we can now add Southampton to our list of growing locations. We can’t wait to greet customers who have previously enjoyed our craft range of sweet and savoury bakes in the South West, as well as meet new faces who may well be visiting us for the first time. As our business grows, it is great to be able to work alongside trusted partners and as a local businessman who has a track record in the area, it is great to be able to build on the partnership with Farhat.”

Franchise owner Farhat Abbas adds: “After a busy few weeks in Eastleigh, the second bakery will provide a perfect centrally located pit stop for breakfast, lunches and coffees on the go. Offering something new, yet traditional to Southampton’s city centre, with each store opening, we are also creating an extra 10 job opportunities for the local community. With a family of stores planned in and around Southampton and Winchester, we expect this will rise to around 100 new employees over the next few years.”