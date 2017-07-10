St Austell Business Park continues to grow, with the opening of a brand new eatery and takeaway.

Unit Four Pizzeria and Bistro is the latest addition to the park, joining prominent local businesses and organisations including St Austell Printing Company, Coodes Solicitors and T Clarke.

It’s being opened by St Austell father and son Nick and Sam Warren, who have been working with the Business Park Operations Manager Beth Mayman to help bring their plans to fruition.

Sam Warren said: “From the first meeting the St Austell Business Park Team seemed very excited about it, and Beth has always been on the end of the phone to help.

“It’s been a nice experience because there’s a great community feel on the park. People have been popping their head around the door to see how things are getting on. It shows there is a lot of interest in it.

“We’ve been able to give business to our new neighbours. For example, all our menus are being printed across the road at St Austell Printing Company.

“Our hope is to make Unit Four into a community hub, where people from the businesses around the park can get together and find out more about each other.”

Beth Mayman, Operations Manager of St Austell Business Park is excited about the latest addition: “With 21 businesses now operating within St Austell Business Park, we have a busy and vibrant business community who will benefit hugely from the opening of this outstanding pizzeria & bistro on their doorstep.

“We have always wanted to include a café or restaurant within the business park, as we felt it was important to provide somewhere for people to meet up over lunch or after work and in turn develop a sense of community here. We met with Nick & Sam Warren earlier in the year and we were blown away by their vision for Unit Four Pizzeria & Bistro. They haven’t disappointed, they have created a fantastic Pizzeria, which we can’t wait to start enjoying”.

The centrepiece of the bistro is the large traditional ‘Gozney’ oven, which is so big it had to be constructed on-site.

Unit Four officially opens on 15th July, but is currently offering fresh coffees and snacks in the meantime.