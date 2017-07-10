Coodes Solicitors is continuing to expand by recruiting a new member of its residential property team with more than 20 years’ experience in South East Cornwall. Conveyancing executive Karen Dyer will help the South West law firm reach new clients in and around Looe, where she has worked since 1996.

Dyer grew up in Looe and attended Looe School before embarking on her legal career and training with Caunters/Browning & Co, which then became Mark Grassam Solicitors. She now lives in Liskeard and is a player and treasurer of Caradon Hockey Club, which was recently named England Hockey Club of the Year 2017.

Dyer said: “As a large law firm in Cornwall, Coodes will give me the opportunity to be part of a bigger team and work with clients across a much wider area. I have strong roots and connections in Looe – both personally and professionally – so am looking forward to continuing to work with people there and across South East Cornwall in my new role with Coodes.”

Alistair Whyte, Partner and Head of Residential Property at Coodes Solicitors said: “Looe and the surrounding area has great potential for Coodes so we are delighted to welcome Karen to the team. We understand the value of investing in professionals with local knowledge and who are well known in the county. When we met Karen it was immediately obvious that her contacts, experience and great reputation could help us establish a presence in the locality.”