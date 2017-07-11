Expanding chartered accountants Haines Watts South West (HWSW) announces a merger with Sally Reed Limited, an accountancy practice with offices in Launceston and Okehampton. The merger is part of the firm’s expansion plans in line with their mid – long-term marketing strategy, and as a result HWSW now employs around 50 staff across five offices in Devon and Cornwall.

Haines Watts South West, with further offices in Bideford, Barnstaple and Launceston, specialise in the owner-managed business and farming sectors. The firm of accountants has expanded following two new acquisitions made last year. HWSW acquired long-established companies, Nevill Hovey in Launceston in spring 2016, and Barnstaple practice, M. R. Stowell Accountants Ltd., in the autumn. The recent merger with Sally Reed now adds a further two offices for HWSW in Launceston and Okehampton.

Sally Reed established her practice in 2000 from the comfort of her own home, and started bookkeeping whilst raising a family. Since that time, the practice has grown with the opening of offices in Launceston and Okehampton, and now has a team of nine. Following the merger, all members of staff at Sally Reed Ltd., including three employees currently on maternity leave, have been retained.

Sally Reed, Equity Partner – Haines Watts South West said: “Our clients have grown in size and complexity over the years we have worked together. It seemed the right time, therefore, to consider joining with a larger firm, who can assist us in expanding the range of services we can provide, and the resources to expand our client base. Haines Watts is well established, with an excellent reputation in the marketplace and a strong brand, and I particularly like the firm’s regional focus. As part of a national group Haines Watts can access specialist services if required, and we can retain local knowledge and expertise dealing with clients who have specific needs based in the South West.” She adds: “I have lived and worked in Cornwall and Devon for nearly 30 years, and I would like to continue helping my clients for many years to come, with the support that Haines Watts can now provide.”

Vince Edwards, Managing Partner – Haines Watts South West comments: “When we opened our first Cornwall office in Launceston 15 months ago, we were advised by a number of respected professionals that Sally’s business was an outstanding practice. When we heard she was looking to expand, we didn’t hesitate to get in touch, and we are thrilled to welcome Sally and her loyal team on board. I have also been delighted over the last year, to renew contact with many of my clients and associates in Launceston, and across the county, and am very much looking forward to developing this further with the latest expansion.”