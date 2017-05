A Cornish law firm has expanded its group with the opening of a new office in Newquay.

Established in 2007 with two staff in Truro, Charles French & Co now employs 30 staff with offices in Truro, St Austell, Mevagissey and now, Newquay.

Director, Charles French, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch a new office in Newquay this year, marking a period of sustained growth in the business – including clients, staff and capacity.”