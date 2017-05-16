Investment fuelling growth

The future is looking bright for a St Austell-based manufacturer celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Hewaswater Engineering Ltd has grown from a small engineering business to one of the south west’s most technologically advanced manufacturers, working with leading international construction businesses.

In the last 12 months, investment in buildings, infrastructure, machinery and skills has diversified markets, secured six new positons and led to the creation of a new processing plant extension.

Business development manager, John Dennehy, said: “Securing a BIG2 £68k investment from the European Regional Development Fund enabled us to purchase the most technologically advanced machinery in our field, opening up new markets and future proofing the organisation as the leading supplier in the south west.

“This support in our high growth business, along with additional investments, has stimulated a chain of high profile wins that has culminated in further capital investment by us into the new 5,000sq ft extension.

“It’s fitting that in our 70th year we’re literally building the business from the ground up and that the agricultural sector, which is where we started, is one of several areas we’re now looking to expand into again.”

Hewaswater Engineering will launch its new processing extension on June 23, International Women in Engineering day, with an open day event for their associated industries. If you are interested in attending, please email sara@hewaswater.co.uk.