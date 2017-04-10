Penzance-based web and software development agency Altcom has opened a new office in Glasgow.

The company employs 17 full time staff and has been expanding steadily from its Cornish HQ since relocating to Penzance in 2004. Most of the team are based in Penzance, but Altcom also has staff in Glasgow and London.

Director John Cowles said: “We have great clients in Scotland and a senior member of staff is already permanently based in Glasgow, plus we can see excellent business opportunities there. We look forward to our continued expansion both in Glasgow and Penzance.”

Altcom plans to keep its HQ in Penzance and is keen to hear from talented software developers who would like to live and work in West Cornwall.