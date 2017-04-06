A planning-led architectural practice on the outskirts of Truro is looking to expand its business following the successful acquisition of a Liskeard-based planning consultancy.

Laurence Associates is an award-winning practice, based at Threemilestone, which offers town planning, architecture and landscape architecture expertise.

It’s bought Urban & Rural Planning Associates to extend its reach in South East Cornwall and across the border into Devon.

Managing director Richard Marsden said: “Generally speaking, people look for consultants in their own patch because they know the local planning issues and how the local authorities work.

“South East Cornwall and Plymouth is a huge opportunity for Laurence Associates and we’re very excited about attracting commissions from further afield.

“Because we’re based in Truro, most of our work is currently in Cornwall. But we see the potential in Devon and want to be a part of it. The aspiration is for our second office to be the same size, if not bigger, than our set up in Truro.”

Laurence Associates, which celebrates its 25th birthday next year, believes it enjoys significant success with planners because of its collaborative approach from conception to completion.

Richard Marsden added: “Our unique selling point has always been that we design buildings from a planning perspective, giving the schemes much more chance of success.”