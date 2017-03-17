Property consultancy opens in Truro

A leading national property consultancy has expanded its presence in the south west, including a new office in Truro.

Carter Jonas has opened two new offices, in Taunton and Truro, to bring its total across the country to 38.

The expansion includes the arrival of David Hebditch, a leading south west rural surveyor, and a number of his team from Humberts joining Carter Jonas.

Hebditch has over 30 years of experience in the rural sector working at a national and regional level, providing sales and rural management advice to institutional and private clients.

Carter Jonas’ head of rural division, Tim Jones, said: “The expansion of our team into Taunton and Truro is a significant milestone for our south west network.

“With this additional reach we strengthen Carter Jonas’s position as a market leader in the rural sector providing our clients with a full service offering, including rural management, agency, valuation and other professional services advice.”