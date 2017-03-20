Mylor looks to extend marina

Mylor Yacht Harbour (MYH) has begun widespread consultation into a project which could see more than £1 million invested in a small and sensitive extension to its existing marina.

Both a formal and informal consultation process is being held well in advance of MYH submitting a full planning application for a scheme which could provide berths for an additional 30 boats.

The historic harbour, on the Carrick Roads near Falmouth, is a thriving marine centre with high demand for services – and MD Neil Salter stresses that any expansion will retain all the factors which make it the “Cornish jewel” it is today.

He said: “The extension we’re proposing is fairly modest and we anticipate that it would enhance the site whilst not changing the views, the ambience or making any significant demands on either the environment or the shore-side infrastructure.

“We’ve been carefully considering what this project could look like for a long time and we’re keen to ensure that there are no adverse effects – especially to those who cherish this harbour as much as we do.”

MYH has initially approached Truro and Penryn Harbour Authority, Cornwall Council, Natural England, the Environment Agency, the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Office and the Marine Management Organisation for advice and guidance on the process and to ensure that all environmental and other legislative requirements are met prior to submitting a formal planning application.