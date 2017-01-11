St Austell-based promotional merchandise provider, Fluid Branding, has expanded into Europe.

The company has opened a new office in Amsterdam. MD, Miles Lovegrove, explained: “We identified the need to service our existing clients and grow our portfolio across the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

“Where better to do this than Amsterdam, where many companies’ European head offices are located?”

The office will be headed up by sales director, Gert-Jan Sentel, who has 22 years’ experience within the promotional merchandise industry.

He added: “I am very excited about this opportunity for both my current and new clients. I am delighted to join the Fluid Branding team and play a part in the company’s next phase of expansion.”