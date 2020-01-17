There has been a flurry of bookings for the Cornwall Business Show which takes place this spring.

Organisers of the annual event, which is being held at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on March 12, say they have seen an upswing in stand bookings following the General Election.

Nearly 100 stands have now been confirmed, with Carrs Volkswagen, Bauer Group and Aerospace Cornwall among the latest to sign up.

For more details about the Cornwall Business Show, including the latest exhibitors list, click here.

The Cornwall Business Show is sponsored by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub and supported by Business Cornwall and JHAV.