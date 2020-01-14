There are still a few stands available at the Cornwall Business Show at a special rate for start-ups.

Since launching in 2012, the Cornwall Business Show has become a popular fixture on the region’s events calendar.

Taking place at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on March 12, the event is expected to attract up to 140 exhibitors and 1,000 visitors.

Exhibitor liaison manager, Claire Ellis, said: “We are providing b2b businesses under 18 months old at the time of the show a great value accessible package which we hope will provide opportunities to win all important business.

“It’s a fantastic package and a great way to meet hundreds of potential customers in one day. A great chance to meet new clients and raise awareness of their brand and services.

“The first few have start up stands been booked already and will look forward to speaking with more ambitious start-ups.”

The 3m x 2m Start Up stands are available for £385 + vat and come with shell scheme, electrics, lights and wifi.

Request an info pack by calling 01872 888733 or visiting www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk