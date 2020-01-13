Event: Tourism Summit

One of the world’s leading behavioural and consumer futurists will be speaking at Visit Cornwall’s annual Tourism Summit later this month.

The Tourism Summit will take place at the Headland Hotel on Tuesday January 28, and in addition to futurist Will Higham, will also hear from Kurt Janson from the Tourism Alliance and Stephen Darke, head of tourism for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) who will talk about the proposed Tourism Sector Deal, as well as the new Government’s priorities for tourism.

Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell said: “New year is a time to think about not just this year’s business, but what you need to do for your business over the next few years.

“This year’s summit has been designed to give businesses an insight into how customer requirements are changing, together with a new vision and details of how tourism in Cornwall needs to evolve. There will also be details of Visit Cornwall’s plans for 2020.”

This event brings together the tourism industry for one day to share ideas, network and look to the future.

Tickets cost £36 for members and £46 non-members. For full details, click here.