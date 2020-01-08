Event: Embrace the world of 3D

A special workshop is being hosted in Bude later this month investigating the world of 3D scanning and photography.

The free-to-attend event, at the Parkhouse Centre on January 23, will be led by Chris Wood, director of Ocean 3D, a leading 3D virtual reality photography scanning business.

It will introduce local Cornish businesses to the potential of how 3D photography scanning can be applied to disability, business, education, hospitality and property needs.

The session is part of a series of innovative cost-free ‘Immersive Tech Introductions’ for Cornish businesses of all sizes, types and sectors.

These opportunities have been opened up via the Coastal Communities funding gained by the new wAVE project, led by Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Cornwall Museums Partnership and Falmouth University.

Amy Shakespeare, wAVE community project ,anager at Cornwall Museums Partnership, said: “We’re proud to be leading the wAVE project alongside Falmouth University on behalf of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP.

“The first session at Bedruthan Hotel focussed on screenless browsing and it was a tremendous success with a full house on the day. We hope to repeat this with the second session. Throughout 2020, we will be covering different areas of the emerging immersive tech industry, showing how they can benefit Cornish businesses of all shapes and sizes, all free of charge.”

