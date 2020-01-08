Business support Built to Last

Ambitious start-ups with an appetite for growth can learn from industry experts at a new one-day session that explores what it takes to thrive as a young business.

The Built to Last sessions are offered by the Oxford Innovation Cornwall programme, which is fully funded by the European Regional Development Fund – meaning that the events cost nothing to attend for eligible businesses.

The events are offered as part of a wider package of business support which includes one-to-one coaching from Oxford Innovation’s specialist business coaches.

To be eligible, start-ups must be registered on Companies House and have been trading for less for two years, with the ambition of reaching a turnover of £250k or more.

Built to Last is a business coaching package from Oxford Innovation focused on developing start-ups in their crucial early days, to ensure they can grow into robust businesses that stand the test of time. The package is aimed at founders, co-founders and entrepreneurs who are committed to building a high growth start-up in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Tickets to the first two sessions, which take place on January 21 and 23, can be booked by clicking here.

