Business breakfast at Archie Browns

RRL, Coodes Solicitors and NatWest are inviting businesses to join them at a free breakfast event in Penzance next month.

The guest speaker will be Helen Swift, the owner of Archie Browns, who started the business in 1991.

The terms ‘Plant-Based’, ‘ Vegan’ and ‘Organic’ are now fashionable, with more and more people subscribing to this lifestyle. This wasn’t always the case, and certainly not in 1991 when Helen Swift opened her little vegetarian cafe Archie Browns in Bread Street, Penzance.

She will explain how she turned this small cafe into a thriving hub promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, accidentally becoming a successful businesswoman at the same time.

RRL partner, Mark Williams, said: “Archie Browns is practically a landmark in Penzance as it’s been there for nearly 30 years. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to hear from an entrepreneur, in some ways before her time, growing a business in the current challenging high street environment.”

The Penzance Business Breakfast – An Accidental Business Woman – will take place at Archie Browns in Penzance on Thursday, February 27. For more information and to attend, click here.