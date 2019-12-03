A new series of free-to-attend workshops has been announced covering the emerging immersive tech industry.

Funded by Coastal Communities, gained through the new wAVE project, the first session on December 10 at Bedruthan Hotel will introduce businesses to the world of chatbots and show how this tech can immediately benefit their business.

The session is being hosted by Wo King, CEO of voice user interfaces (VUI) company, Hi9. He explained: “Businesses need to be aware that by 2020, it’s estimated that 85% of all customer service interactions and 50% of searches will be done using voice.

“If you think about current technology used in the home – Amazon Alexa, Google Home even Facebook Messenger, all these have become part of our day to day lives and soon it will be the same in business.”

A second Immersive Tech Introduction session will be held in January with the focus on 3D tours.

