Businesses in north east Cornwall looking at their finance options will have the opportunity to tap into some expert advice at a special Finance Clinic this month.

Business can drop-in or book a slot with Brent Treloar, the business development manager for the new Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF), at the Bude Innovation Pop-up Centre (within Bude-Stratton Town Council offices) on Thursday the January 16 (1pm-5pm).

CIOSIF aims to transform the finance landscape for smaller businesses in the area and to realise the region’s potential to achieve economic growth through enterprise.

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund, will invest in debt finance and equity finance funds, ranging from £25k to £2 million.

If your business is looking to grow and you want to know what financial options are available book a confidential slot email [email protected] or call 01872 306663.