Event: A Memoir of War

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Lynne Jones OBE will give a talk on her highly regarded book Outside the Asylum: A Memoir of War, Disaster and Humanitarian Psychiatry in her home village of Mousehole this Friday (Dec 6).

Dr Jones, a Fellow of Harvard University’s Center for Health and Human Rights, has worked in areas of conflict and disaster for the last 25 years. She has spent much of that time establishing and running mental health programmes in areas of conflict or natural disaster.

Her field diaries have been published in the London Review of Books, and O, The Oprah Magazine, and her audio diaries broadcast on the BBC World Service. She recently gave a talk at TEDxTruro on her Migrant Child Storytelling project.

Outside the Asylum is Dr Jones’s personal exploration of humanitarian psychiatry and the changing world of international relief.

From her training in one of Britain’s last asylums, to treating traumatised soldiers in Grozade after the Bosnian war, helping families who lost everything in the earthquake in Haiti, and learning from traditional healers in Sierra Leone, Dr Jones has worked with extraordinary people in extraordinary situations.

This is a book that shines a light on the world of humanitarian aid, and that show us the courage and resilience of the people who have to live, work and love in some of the most frightening situations in the world. It is described as “a profound memoir” by the Daily Telegraph and “brilliantly insightful” by Nature.

Tamsin Harvey, manager of the Solomon Browne Hall said: “Lynne is an engaging speaker and this is a rare opportunity to hear from her first-hand and to ask her questions about her fascinating and life-changing work.”

Doors will open at 7pm on Friday, December 6 at the Solomon Browne Hall, Mousehole. Tickets are £2 on the door.

For more information, please call 01736 731040 or email [email protected]