A leg up for start-ups

Business start-ups are being offered a special rate to exhibit at next year’s Cornwall Business Show.

The event, which takes place in Wadebridge on March 12, wants to help ten new budding businesses get a head start and promote their services to a targeted audience.

Exhibitor liaison manager, Claire Ellis, said: “We are providing B2B businesses under 18 months old at the time of the show a great value accessible package which we hope will provide opportunities to win all important business.

“It’s a fantastic package and a great way to meet hundreds of potential customers in one day. A great chance to meet new clients and raise awareness of their brand and services. The first few have start-up stands been booked already and will look forward to speaking with more ambitious start-ups.”

The Cornwall Business Show, which takes place on March 12 at Royal Cornwall Events Centre, was established in 2012 and is a firm favourite in the region’s event calendar.

It’s sponsored by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth & Skills Hub, and supported by JHAV and Business Cornwall magazine. The show aims to again host up to 140 exhibitors and 1,000 visitors. Over 60% of all stands have already been secured for the next show.

3m x 2m Start Up stands are just £385 + vat and come with shell scheme, electrics, lights, wifi, feature listing and more. Request an info pack by calling 01872 888733 or visiting www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk