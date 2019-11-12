Tarquin’s Cornish Gin is hosting a series of monthly events to celebrate the hand-crafted products of Cornwall.

Hosted in Tarquin’s original distillery unit, a humble cattle-shed just outside Padstow, these evening events will have three speakers per month, each a representative of some of the brands and products that have helped make Cornwall notorious for high quality hand-crafted products.

With a selection of local products ranging from surfboard shapers, apothecaries, foodies and jewellers, there will be something for everyone at each month’s event.

Tickets will be available from the Tarquin’s Gin website at £5 per ticket which will be given to the RNLI – only 30 will be available, so book early to avoid disappointment. Tarquin’s will supply a drink on arrival of its new limited-edition Christmas Gin.

The first Crafted in Cornwall event will take place on November 27 and will feature speakers from Open Surf, West Apothecary and Lynher Dairies. For more details, click here.