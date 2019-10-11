Cornwall Council has granted a licence in perpetuity for the Porthilly Spirit festival, with a capacity of 2,000 people.

The event will take place from May 22-25 at Trefresa Farm, Rock, on the north Cornwall coast.

The new music, food and wellbeing festival had been due to debut last year, but was cancelled just two weeks before it was due to take place after the Council refused the licence application.

Will Herrmann, owner of Trefresa Farm, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the result. It was achieved with a great deal of effort, hard work and communication by the team. We will now continue to work hard to deliver a fantastic event in May 2020.

“We understand the concerns of the objectors, and in response we have come up with a sensible and responsible plan to deliver the festival, which is considerate of our neighbours and the local community. We hope they come along and enjoy it, and give us a chance to dispel some of the myths and misconceptions which have been raised during the licensing process.

“I am now really excited that we can start work on planning the festival, and I’m looking forward to welcoming people to the farm in 2020.”