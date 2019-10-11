Free NLP coaching event

Businesses from across Cornwall are being invited to develop their coaching skills and understanding of Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP) to empower their staff to increase their performance.

CCB Training, part of the Cornwall College Group, will be hosting their free-to-attend coaching with NLP event on Thursday October 31 at the Health & Wellbeing Innovation Centre, Truro.

This event is part of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s Cornwall Festival of Business; a week-long festival created to inspire the business community, encourage innovation and provide information.

“It takes great skill to be an inspiring coach,” said Sally McAuley, head of business and professional at CCB Training.

“Allowing your staff to explore ideas and find the answers for themselves not only empowers them but supports them in a more collaborative way.

“This event will introduce you to coaching, gaining an understanding of some useful techniques, applications and the differences around management intervention models.”

