Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen is celebrating the food, drink and hospitality sector this November with a month-long series of events taking place in the restaurant: ‘Eat Up: Think beyond the Bite’.

The Eat Up series includes a host of ticketed events from business breakfasts to guest chef lunches and dinners, culminating with Gennaro’s Pasta Perfecto! on November 28.

Gennaro Contaldo, mentor and friend to Jamie Oliver and well known as the Master of Pasta, will be co-creating a dinner with Head Chef Adam Banks, before signing copies of his new book.

Another of the month’s highlights will see some of the best food, drink and hospitality brands in Cornwall joining Fifteen Cornwall CEO, Matthew Thomson and Cornwall Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, for a panel discussion on building a brand and business.

Thomson said: “The hospitality, food and drink sectors are an exciting place to be at the moment and our first Eat Up series brings trade experts, gastronomists and food influencers together with great Cornish food and drink to explore the challenges and trends shaping the industry. We hope there’s something for everyone in the line-up.”

Following the closure of the Jamie Oliver restaurant group earlier this year, Fifteen Cornwall is now the only British Jamie Oliver restaurant and remains independently owned by Cornwall Food Foundation.

Thomson added: “It’s been a particularly difficult year for us, both emotionally as part of the Jamie Oliver family and from a business perspective as Jamie’s news led many people to believe we closed, whereas in fact we are open and recruiting our fifteenth batch of future chefs.”

“We’re very grateful for the longstanding and continued support of our locals and visitors to Cornwall since we opened our doors in 2006, and we need everyone to get behind our 15th cohort of trainee chefs.”

For further information or to book tickets, click here.