RRL, Coodes Solicitors and NatWest are inviting businesses to join them at a free breakfast event at the Jubilee Pool in Penzance later this month.

‘From Pro Football to Inspiring our Future Leaders’ on Thursday October 17 will welcome guest speaker Sam Shulberg, MD of LifeWise, who will be talking about how to inspire, empower and change the future generation and local community through education.

Formerly on the coaching team at Yeovil Town FC, Shulberg has redirected his footballing skills towards Life Wise, a leading Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) education and activity programme, with the goal “to provide every child with a positive educational environment and essential skills that will prepare them for life, both in and outside of a classroom”.

RRL partner, Mark Williams, said: “Sam’s journey from training professional footballers to inspiring and empowering the next generation of future leaders is intriguing, and I look forward to discovering more about LifeWise and their mission.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses to hear from an entrepreneur seeking to affect positive change in the community.

For further information and to book a place, click here.