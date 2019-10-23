Event: Marine Tech Transformers

Marine-i will stage a special event next week to showcase the advances made in Cornwall’s marine technology sector over recent years and highlight key opportunities for the future.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i was set up to help the marine tech sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly grow through harnessing the full potential of research and innovation.

Hosted at Heartlands, Pool, the Marine Tech Transformers on Friday, November 1, which forms part of the Cornwall Festival of Business, will include:

An exhibition showcasing some of the award-winning technology, products for global markets and cutting-edge industry and research collaborations which have benefited from the support of Marine-i.

The launch of a video and publication documenting the achievements over the last two and a half years and providing inspiration for future support.

Talks from local companies and industry experts showing how collaboration, innovation and support have accelerated growth, and why ongoing commitment to market-led, collaborative RD&I is essential to ensure that Cornwall’s outstanding success continues into the future.

The keynote speaker will be Robert Salvoni, who is technology chairman and NED for a range of high-growth businesses and is passionate about the economic development of Cornwall.

Professor Lars Johanning of University of Exeter, lead partner for the Marine-i Project, said: “Marine-i has shone a spotlight on the huge potential for marine technology in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

“It has demonstrated the rich vein of talent, capability and inventiveness in the region and has laid strong foundations for future growth. At this unique event, delegates will hear first-hand from eight of the 100 pioneering businesses that Marine-i has worked with and see many examples of the brilliant Cornish marine innovations that are now making waves around the world.”

Marine Tech Transformers will take place from 10am-3pm on Friday November 1 and delegates can reserve their free place by clicking here.