A special networking event is being held Pool Innovation Centre next week to highlight the business benefits of electric vehicles (EV).

Matt Trevaskis from Drivenergy will give an introduction to the EVs now available and present various options for recharging vehicles at home, at the workplace, and also revenue generating commercial options too.

An increasingly wide selection of EVs are now available from many different brands, with a driving range to meet the daily needs of most drivers. With attractive tax incentives from April 2020 for driving zero emission vehicles, is now the time to invest in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure for your business and your staff?

Local vehicle dealers will be showcasing Audi e-tron, Nissan LEAF, Smart fortwo EQ cabrio and, ‘What Car?’ Car of the Year, Kia e-Niro, which will all be available for test drives.

Scott Campbell from accountancy practice PKF Francis Clark will also be in attendance to advise on the financial advantages, including Salary Sacrifice and Benefit-in-Kind savings.

The free event takes place at Pool Innovation Centre on Thursday October 17. To register, click here.