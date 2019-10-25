Focus Technology Europe is holding a special cyber security masterclass next week as part of the Cornwall Festival of Business.

The free event is aimed at small businesses who wish to gain a good understanding of how important securing your technology is and how to prevent costly data loss or downtime caused by a security breach.

The four-hour session we will cover the basics of the composition of a network, where the security holes are found and how to protect yourself and your network against cyber attacks.

For full details and to book a place at this event which is being hosted at Pool Innovation Centre on Tuesday, October 29, click here.