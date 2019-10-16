Event: Cornwall Marine Conference

Following the sell-out success of the last two years, the Cornwall Marine Conference (CMC) returns next month.

Members of the Cornish marine industry are invited to attend both an evening event and new for 2019, an interactive afternoon workshop.

This year the conference, on November 14, will be taking a look at cross industry learning – what other sectors are doing to innovate and grow, and how can the marine industry benefit from this.

You’ll find thought-provoking talks and the chance to ask your questions directly to a panel of experienced speakers.

