Remember, remember the 5th of November. Businesses in north east Cornwall looking at their finance options will have the opportunity to tap into some expert advice at a special Finance Clinic next month.

Business can drop-in or book a slot with Brent Treloar, the business development manager for the new Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Funds, at the Bude Innovation Pop-up Centre on November 5.

The Cornwall and Isle of Scilly Investment Fund (CIOSIF) aims to transform the finance landscape for smaller businesses in the area and to realise the region’s potential to achieve economic growth through enterprise.

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Investment Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund, will invest in debt finance and equity finance funds, ranging from £25k to £2 million.

If your business is looking to grow and you want to know what financial options are available book a confidential slot with Brent at The FSE Group: brent.treloar@thefsegroup.com 01872 306663.