More than 200 delegates flocked to the Eden Project last week for Unlocking Potential’s dawn till dusk event, Digital Mindset: its game-changer finale event for 2019.

They heard from 12 expert speakers, including Cate Trotter, head of trends at Insider Trends, who opened the event.

She encouraged businesses to re-shape their digital thinking by “doing something creative” to inspire and maximise customer experience.

She said: “Build stronger relationships with your customers by creating exciting interactions on digital platforms and at physical [bricks and mortar] locations.

“We know that when businesses interact with people in person and online, customers spend five times more and profitability per customer doubles.”

The event also featured a quick-fire Q&A panel. Reflecting on misconceptions about what digital is, Stafford Sumner, director at email marketing specialist, Jarrang, commented by saying “digital isn’t just about marketing”, explaining that platforms such as Google, Facebook and Amazon are simply a face hiding the “exciting continual tech developments taking place behind the platforms”.

Closing the daytime agenda, the stage welcomed Holly Tucker, co-founder of Not on the High Street and founder of Holly&Co. “Hurricane Holly”, she exclaimed to delegates, “was my nickname as a teen.” Having a passion for helping turn small businesses into millionaires, she explained how brands must become ‘more human’.

“The best brands are built on great stories,” she said. “If you have a brand you have a story to tell. Customers want authentic, use your business story to build trust. Brands of the future should show off personality by building a strong community.”

Digital Mindset continued for an invited audience into the twilight hours. Hosted by Cosmic UK director, Kate Doodson, she introduced Nick Jankel – an internationally-renowned speaker and author on digital leadership. He discussed “the two brain networks in which we run our lives and our businesses: Create and Connect mode & Control and Protect mode”.

Reflecting on the event, UP’s programme director, Allyson Glover, said: “We’ve squeezed so much into the event today and the outcome has been incredibly thought-provoking and inspirational for the businesses attending. We’ve seen some great connections form between businesses in the room and I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to deliver for Cornwall as part of our last big Future Focus event for 2019.”