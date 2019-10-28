There’s a packed programme of events this week for the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business.

The festival got underway this morning with a breakfast launch at Trevince Estate Gardens and will conclude on Friday with a finale at St Austell Brewery Visitor Centre.

Other events during the week include the Cornwall Business Fair on Wednesday (Oct 30), the Cornwall Manufacturing Awards on Thursday and the Marine Tech Transformers conference on Friday.

For a full timetable of events and booking information, click here.