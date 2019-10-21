All set for TEDxTruro

Paralympian Dave Wetherill, charity founder and self-styled Queen of Hugs Amanda Winwood, geologist Lucy Crane, surf-mad lecturer Dr Bob Brewin and compulsive cyclist Rob Ainsley complete the line-up for this year’s TEDxTruro event later this week.

Their topics include overcoming lifelong disability to chase a sporting dream, the importance of wellness therapy for cancer patients, why mining can help save the planet, how surfers are battling climate change and why cycling on water can be a miraculous experience.

There will be 12 speakers in all at the event on Friday, October 25, with the latest five to be announced joining best-selling novelist Raynor Winn, expedition kayaker Jeff Allen, self-confessed perfectionist Julia le Gallo, designer Sam Boex, child psychiatrist Dr Lynne Jones and ‘Action Nan’ Pat Smith in the famous TEDx spotlight.

“A TEDx event is like no other and speakers have to work very hard over several months to perfect their talks and inspire the audience,” said Sam Amps, who delivered the first TEDx Truro talk in 2016 and is this year’s compere.

“Our 2019 theme is ‘Uncharted Waters’ and I can promise twelve very different approaches to that subject, all of which will make you think – possibly in a new way. Challenging perceptions, stirring excitement and sharing knowledge is what the TEDxTruro day is all about.”

The event is being held at Truro College from 9.30am to 4pm on 25 October. Lunch and refreshments are included in the ticket price of £50 each (plus £4.49 booking fee).